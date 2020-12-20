NHRMC partners with others to host conversation on vaccine and the minority community

NHRMC partners with others to host conversation on vaccine and the minority community
An employee at Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks experienced what was likely an anaphylactic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon. (Source: SSM Health via KTUU)
By WECT Staff | December 20, 2020 at 1:12 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 2:44 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are lots of questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. That is why New Hanover Regional Medical Center along with New Hanover County, and other organizations are hosting a virtual conversation on Monday to help shed some light on the vaccine and the minority communities in our area.

“Join the conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine with leaders from New Hanover County Public Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, NHC NAACP, and others. The panel will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination plans, address concerns about the vaccine and consider issues faced by minority communities,” a Facebook post reads.

The discussion will be streamed both online at the county’s website as well as on the county’s Facebook page where it will be streaming live.

“You can join the conversation and ask your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in the comments of the live stream. ASL interpreters available,” according to the event page.

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Monday and panel members will include:

  • Linda Thompson – New Hanover County Chief Diversity & Equity Officer
  • Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA – New Hanover County Assistant Health Director
  • Anna McRay – New Hanover County Assistant Emergency Management Director
  • Joe Conway, MHCM, CDM – NHRMC Director of Health Equity/Human Experience
  • Toren S. Davis, DO – Medical Director, Coastal Family Medicine
  • Michael J. Melroy, Pharm.D., MHA, BCPS, FASHP – System Director of Pharmacy
  • Deborah Maxwell – New Hanover County NAACP Chapter President
  • Pastor Kojo Nantambu – Community Activist
  • Rebeca Carpenter – Community Activist

The #NHCgov Office of Diversity & Equity and New Hanover Regional Medical Center will host a community conversation...

Posted by New Hanover County Government, NC on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.