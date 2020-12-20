NHRMC partners with others to host conversation on vaccine and the minority community

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are lots of questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. That is why New Hanover Regional Medical Center along with New Hanover County, and other organizations are hosting a virtual conversation on Monday to help shed some light on the vaccine and the minority communities in our area.
“Join the conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine with leaders from New Hanover County Public Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, NHC NAACP, and others. The panel will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination plans, address concerns about the vaccine and consider issues faced by minority communities,” a Facebook post reads.
“You can join the conversation and ask your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in the comments of the live stream. ASL interpreters available,” according to the event page.
The event will kick off at 4 p.m. on Monday and panel members will include:
- Linda Thompson – New Hanover County Chief Diversity & Equity Officer
- Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA – New Hanover County Assistant Health Director
- Anna McRay – New Hanover County Assistant Emergency Management Director
- Joe Conway, MHCM, CDM – NHRMC Director of Health Equity/Human Experience
- Toren S. Davis, DO – Medical Director, Coastal Family Medicine
- Michael J. Melroy, Pharm.D., MHA, BCPS, FASHP – System Director of Pharmacy
- Deborah Maxwell – New Hanover County NAACP Chapter President
- Pastor Kojo Nantambu – Community Activist
- Rebeca Carpenter – Community Activist
