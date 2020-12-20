Indiana reports 7,070 total COVID-19 deaths, 464,354 total cases

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported 7,070 total COVID-19 deaths and 464,354 total cases.
ISDH says this includes the 16 new COVID-19 deaths and 6,520 cases reported Saturday.
Here is a breakdown of the cases in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Fayette County: 23 new cases (1999 total)
- Union County: 10 new cases (425 total)
- Franklin County: 10 new cases (1075 total)
- Dearborn County: 76 new cases (3416 total)
- Ripley County: 56 new cases (2226 total)
- Ohio County: 13 new cases (346 total)
- Switzerland County: Nine new cases (432 total)
Data shows that this is the second time Dearborn County reached its peak in cases- the first time was Nov. 12.
The 7-day positivity rate from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 is 28.9%, according to the ISDH.
Franklin, Ripley, and Dearborn counties are still in the red or highest level on the alert map. This means that the county’s 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Counties in red must follow specific requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
On Monday, frontline healthcare workers in Fort Wayne were the first in Indiana to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Jeffersonville hospital also received its initial doses Monday, according to the ISDH.
According to Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, more than 50 sites received the vaccine’s shipments last week.
It will still be several months until a vaccine is available to all Hoosiers, Dr. Box said Wednesday. In the meantime, she said people should continue to wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and wash their hands.
Gov. Eric Holcomb echoed that statement by saying just because there is light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t mean people can relax.
