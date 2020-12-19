Tucson Metro Chamber and businesses urge county leaders to expand financial support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Dec. 18th, the Tucson Metro Chamber released a statement calling for more financial support in light of the new mandatory county-wide curfew.
In the release, it states the $12 million that the Pima County Board of Supervisors and city leaders have dedicated to small businesses is not enough.
Business owners agree.
“A mandatory curfew at 10 p.m. is a devastating move for us,” said Grant Krueger, owner and operator of Union Hospitality Group. “It’s going to be negative on us and the number of jobs we can provide to our staff members.”
Krueger estimates 40-50 employees will be directly impacted out of their 200 staff members. That’s due to less operating hours, leading to a cut in shifts.
“This will either cost the job in it’s entirety- or at least a very, very significant reduction in hours,” said Krueger.
He’s joining the Tucson Metro Chamber in urging Pima County to send more financial relief to the hospitality industry quickly.
“These companies and these business owners need to be able to cover their overhead to keep their employees employed,” said Chamber President and CEO Amber Smith.
Smith notes that it’s hard to put a number on how much money is needed since every business is different, but the $12 million dedicated by the city and county is not enough for the long haul.
“We were expecting at least 30% of business closures earlier in the pandemic, and so far we have seen a trend of that,” said Smith.
Smith is also concerned about the federal eviction moratorium expiring soon. She said the moratorium merely postpones the inevitable rent that will still be due, and does not excuse it.
Krueger said that’s where he would put the money first. As a business in unincorporated Pima County, he hasn’t qualified for any financial help that the City of Tucson has offered to its businesses.
“The funding would be used to help pay rent, to continue to help meet payroll obligations,” said Krueger. “Also all the other expenses like single-use paper menus, gloves, all kinds of sanitizers and chemicals that have doubled, sometimes tripled, in price.”
The Tucson Metro Chamber stated that while health and safety should be prioritized, the recent actions taken by the board to enact a mandatory curfew and increased penalties for non-compliance of the County’s Proclamation is directly affecting business revenues.
“We will recover. But there going to be so many businesses that have completely shuttered their doors that it’s going to take a while for this small business town to be able to reabsorb all of those losses,” said Smith.
The county’s curfew does not have a specific end date, rather it is until the county’s infection rate per 100,000 people drops below 100.
The most current data shows pima county at 607 cases per 100,000
