FULL EPISODE: 12/20/20 Problem Solvers Caucus Chairs Rep. Gottheimer and Rep. Reed talk COVID relief

But what we did is a little bit different. We said, you know what? Let’s do a group that’s committed to each other. When we get to a consensus of 75%, we’ll vote as a block. And we’re 50 strong now, where we will vote as a block when we get to 75% consensus. We agree not to campaign against each other. We agree to not leak when we discuss these issues, and we have actually changed how DC operates. And we actually were so successful, we changed the rules of the House, which is really inside the weeds of DC. But now we have empowered members to be more rewarded for working together, and are guaranteed votes on the floor of the House. For example, when you get 290 co-sponsors on a bill, you would think that should fly to the House floor. We now guarantee that you’ll have an up or down vote on the floor if you do that type of bipartisan work. And so the Problem Solvers Caucus is committed about getting things done. We’re proud Republicans, proud Democrats, but we’re working together to get things done.