UofSC to livestream “super conjunction” of Jupiter, Saturn starting Friday

UofSC to livestream “super conjunction” of Jupiter, Saturn starting Friday
In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a "great conjunction" on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP) (Source: Bill Ingalls)
By WIS News 10 Staff | December 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 6:15 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stargazers unite!

On Friday, the University of South Carolina’s Melton Observatory will live stream the “super conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn starting at 6 p.m.

The observatory staff says the solar system’s two largest planets are appearing closer in the sky than they have in hundreds of years, providing a rare opportunity to see the two planets close together.

To watch the “super conjunction,” head over to the Melton Observatory Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.