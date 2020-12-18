Rural hospitals in SC administering COVID-19 vaccine despite a lack of ultracold storage

“Once you order the medication from DHEC, they send it in refrigerated containers. These refrigerated temperatures allow the vaccine to be stored for five days. So we have five days from receipt of product to use the vaccines,” Director of Pharmacy Dr. Michelle O’Quinn said. This is a little bit challenging because we’ve got to work quickly to get all those folks in and be vaccinated. But the good thing about it is we are able to order them in allocations that are smaller quantities, so we can cover our entire staff without having to order and use heavy duty refrigerators.”