Green River District reports 282 more COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,179 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 237,190 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.59% statewide.
As of Sunday, 2,344 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance with Christmas just around the corner.
“Christmas is probably my favorite day of the year, and I know we all want to celebrate the way we usually do, but this year we need to do things differently,” Gov. Beshear said. “With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another.”
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 282 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Health officials reported 163 new cases in Daviess County, eight cases in Hancock County, 69 cases in Henderson County, three cases in McLean County, 16 cases in Ohio County, 16 cases in Union County, and seven cases in Webster County.
The COVID-19 related deaths were both residents of Daviess County.
There have been 11,186 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 8,335 (74.5% of cases).
There have been 203 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard has not updated Friday.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,914 cases, 76 deaths, 3,520 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,741 cases, 30 deaths, 1,517 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,333 cases, 84 deaths, 1,504 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,373 cases, 27 deaths, 1,041 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,559 cases, 47 deaths, 1,941 recovered
- Webster Co. - 652 cases, 11 deaths, 506 recovered
- McLean Co. - 485 cases, 21 deaths, 366 recovered
- Union Co. - 837 cases, 9 deaths, 682 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 366 cases, 12 deaths, 279 recovered
