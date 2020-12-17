Parma Heights doctor’s office under fire as patients say they received misinformation about COVID tests

He said he got the paper to give to his employer in order to return to work. The first line of the paper reads “please be advised that Evan was seen in my office today. Evan tested negative for COVID-19 on November23, 2020 for the COVID-19 rapid antibody test.” The paper also advises to return if symptoms worsen or are persistent. However, Evan says he was actually improving when he got his second test that turned out positive.