275 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland; 1 new death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were 275 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 16,231 confirmed cases citywide.
The number of deaths due to the virus increased to 179, according to a city press release.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to their 90′s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of December 17, there are 542,686 confirmed cases and 7,241 fatalities throughout the state individuals were not from Cleveland.
Health officials reported more than 17.14 million confirmed cases and 309,947 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.