Salvation Army toy distribution, low red kettle turnout

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas is just 10 days away. Santa’s helpers over at the Salvation Army have been busy with their Angel Tree program.
Bell ringers around town are also raising money for those in-need.
Toy distribution begins Thursday, December 17th.
The red kettle campaign is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Salvation Army.
This year they had a goal to raise $150,000, as of right now, those numbers don’t so look good.
“Kettles are our biggest public fundraiser that we do every year and we did have big goals. $100,000 to raise virtually and try to get $50,000 in our physical kettles locally. Right now we are at a combined total, between the two just under $28,000,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Chris Bryant.
$20,000 has been raised thanks to your generosity putting money into these red kettles. The online effort has raised $8,000, which is a lot less than $100,000 goal.
There are still several days until Christmas so there’s still a lot of time for the Salvation Army to reach their goals, but if they don’t, it will create issues next year.
“Virtually is our big push, we really need that. You can go to Huntsvillekettle.org and give that way. We got to hit that $100,000 mark on there because if we don’t we’re going to fill the budget impact come the middle of the year,” said Bryant.
While monetary donations are down, 98% of all of the Angel Trees have been adopted.
That means boys and girls will still have toys to unwrap Christmas morning.
The Salvation Army is also giving toys to children at Huntsville Hospital.
If you want to make a donation to help the Salvation Army reach their red kettle goal, visit this website https://give.salvationarmyalm.org/campaign/the-salvation-army-huntsville-online-kettle/c307387
