Hundreds of volunteers in Cape Fear region helped to make COVID-19 vaccine a reality

“I actually spoke to every single person that enrolled at time of randomization and pretty much all of them had a lot of pushback from their friends, from their neighbors, from their families, saying, ‘Why are you doing this? Why would you want to be a guinea pig?’ but it is really why we are here now is because of what they did, because they took that leap of faith three or four months ago. Never in our wildest expectations or dreams could we have hoped that the results could’ve been this positive.”