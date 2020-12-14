Therapet donates 500 pounds of dog food to Meals Fur Pets

For its 5th year, Therapet Animal Assisted Therapy in Tyler donated over 500 pounds of dry dog and cat food to the Meals Fur Pet’s program. Meals on wheels serves two-gallon sized bags of animal food once a month when delivering food to families signed up for the meals on wheels program. Officials say that the food will last them a couple of months. (Source: Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.)