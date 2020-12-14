Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden

Monday was the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors were casting paper ballots in gatherings that were taking place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, with masks, social distancing and other virus precautions were the order of the day. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside. By midday, votes had been cast for Biden in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona Georgia and Nevada, the major battleground states in this year’s election.