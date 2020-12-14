DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warns public about counterfeit money around town

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s no secret the coronavirus dealt a blow to local businesses.
Now, some stores are dealing with a double whammy: people trying to pass counterfeit cash.
Last week, a business in Fort Payne received two 100 dollar bills. But it turns out, the money was fake.
Sheriff Nick Welden said the texture gave it away.
“It had a tough texture to it and also a 3D image of a facial expression was turned slightly different from a real 100 dollar bill,” said Sheriff Welden.
Sheriff Welden said reports of counterfeit money floating around this time of year are common.
However, he said it could impact businesses that are already financially strained because of the pandemic.
“What it’s going to do is it is going to impact our economy, its’ going to impact local businesses because when you pass bills like the 100 dollar bills, they will get real change back and then these businesses are stuck with a loss of money,” said Sheriff Welden.
Sheriff Welden wants to encourage all business to pay attention to money received.
He also said if anyone is caught making counterfeit bills, they could be charged and face time in prison.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.