Evansville bar owners: Group refuses to wear mask, pours beer on security guard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Newly released video shows the moments a man poured a drink onto a security guard at an Evansville bar.
The bar owners say this all happened after a group refused to wear masks inside.
This incident occurred at High Score Saloon in downtown Evansville on Friday night.
On social media, the owners of the bar called the group’s actions “disheartening.”
They say the group came into the bar and refused to wear a mask.
Owners say they were asked several times to finish their drinks and leave, but instead of leaving, the group threw a drink in the corner behind the arcade games and damaged them.
Shortly afterward, the bar owners say the group took a drink outside of the building, even though they asked them not to, and one member of the group poured the drink onto their security staff.
In response to the incident, bar owners called the group “shameful” and say they are currently working on taking the appropriate actions.
The owners say thanks to the help of the public, the person responsible has been identified, but they aren’t saying his name.
You can read the bar’s full response to the incident in the Facebook post below:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.