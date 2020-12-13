Concord residents encouraged to join the 2021 Public Safety Academy

Concord Fire staff will instruct three classes, including presentations on the various services provided and how all of us can be safer in our daily lives. The Concord Police Department will instruct three classes on all department functions and give an in-depth look at its evidence-based community policing philosophy. One class each is scheduled with Communications to explain what happens when you call 911, and Emergency Management, to help you learn how the City plans for and responds to disasters and other emergencies. The ninth week will be a graduation dinner to honor academy participants.