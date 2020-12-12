KY Gov. Beshear: First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive early next week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,558 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 220,660 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.79% statewide.
As of Saturday, 2,192 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
With the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the Governor said that Kentucky’s first shipment is expected to arrive early next week.
“That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” Gov. Beshear said. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers.”
The Green River District reports 177 additional COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday.
Green River health officials say four of those deaths are in Henderson County and one is in Daviess County.
Health officials say there are 102 new COVID-19 cases in Daviess County, 28 in Henderson County, 24 in Ohio County, 11 in McLean County, six in Webster County, five in Hancock County and one in Union County.
We are told out of the 10,294 reported COVID-19 cases, 7,683 people have recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,644 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 1,440 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 175 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 4,380 cases, 71 deaths, 3,187 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,644 cases, 29 deaths, 1,440 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 2,203 cases, 76 deaths, 1,405 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,299 cases, 24 deaths, 905 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,403 cases, 47 deaths, 1,835 recovered
- Webster Co. - 618 cases, 10 deaths, 481 recovered
- McLean Co. - 460 cases, 21 deaths, 350 recovered
- Union Co. - 782 cases, 10 deaths, 660 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 343 cases, 12 deaths, 265 recovered
