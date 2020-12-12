FULL EPISODE: 12/13/20 Adm. Giroir talks vaccines; Sen. Cassidy & Rep. Shalala talk stimulus

If you’re sick, you want a nurse at your bedside. You want a respiratory therapist to be able to give you oxygen. That’s why long-term care facility residents, those who are the most vulnerable and have accounted for a large minority of the deaths during this pandemic as well as healthcare workers are the first group. Then after the first group, there’s going to be a lot of discussion about the second and third groups. Some of it’s going to depend on the status of the hospital systems. If a hospital system in a state is very tight and very pressed and very challenged, there’s going to be more of a reason to vaccinate the elderly in the community as well as those with multiple conditions because those are the people who really wind up in the hospital.