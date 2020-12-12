Arkansas reports over 2,600 COVID-19 cases; active cases, hospitalizations see increases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw its fifth consecutive day of at least 2,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday, as state officials said the number of total active cases and hospitalizations also went up.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas had 184,252 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, up 2,628 from Friday. The state also had 21,489 total active cases, an increase of 783 since Friday.
Hutchinson said in the post that there is still work to be done in the battle against COVID-19.
“We hope to see these new case numbers do down before Christmas. We are all on the same team and let’s all do our part,” Hutchinson said.
The state of Arkansas also had 36 additional deaths due to COVID-19, leaving the death toll at 2,911.
Of the 36 deaths, 10 of the deaths were in Region 8. Two deaths were reported in Craighead, Cross and Sharp counties; while one death each was reported in Cleburne, Crittenden, Greene and Independence counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Saturday. Washington County, in Northwest Arkansas, was first with 247 cases, while Pulaski County was second with 234 cases.
Benton County was third with 205 cases, Sebastian County was fourth with 125 cases and Saline County was fifth with 107 cases.
State health officials said 1,071 people also remain hospitalized due to the virus, up 12 from Friday, while 177 people are on ventilators, down 8 from Friday.
There have been nearly 175,000 PCR and antigen tests done so far in December, while nearly 160,000 people have recovered from the virus.
