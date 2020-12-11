Methodist Healthcare launches support group for COVID survivors struggling with recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is starting a support group for people who have survived COVID-19 but still find themselves struggling to adjust to everyday life.
A recent study from The Lancet Medical Journal finds that a person’s fight with COVID-19 does not always end when they test negative for the virus. Many are struggling with life after COVID, not just physically, but mentally.
Clinical Psychologist Judiann Jones said people are experiencing anxiety, depression, insomnia, and also difficulties with cognitive functioning.
In an effort to address these issues, Jones, along with Methodist Lebonheur Healthcare, is launching a support group for adults over the age of 18. Those wanting to participate must be Tennessee residents. The sessions will be held virtually.
“It’s going to be in a health protected environment that will be facilitated by myself and also my medical assistant to help people get into the system and have confidentiality within the system,” Jones stated.
Jones is confident that the support group will help those struggling with adjusting to life after having the virus.
“There have been some other groups within the nation that have worked through some of these difficulties and found that support is the key. Knowing that you have social support with others that have been through a similar experience is a very powerful tool,” Jones said.
Methodist Le Bonheur’s COVID-19 support group will be starting Monday, Dec. 14. It will last for eight weeks.
Those who wish to participate should call: 901-567-7415.
