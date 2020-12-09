Chinese Americans who served in WWII honored by Congress

In this image from House Television video, Harry Jung, 96, of Philadelphia, accepts a Congressional Gold Medal during a virtual ceremony broadcast from Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Seventy-five years after World War II ended, Congress is honoring thousands of Chinese Americans who served the United States in the war, earning citations for heroism despite institutional discrimination that included limits on how many Chinese people were allowed in the U.S. Nearly 20,000 people of Chinese ancestry served in the U.S. military during World War II, including about 40 percent who were not U.S. citizens due to laws such as the Chinese Exclusion Act, which made it illegal for Chinese laborers to immigrate to the U.S. and limited the Chinese population in the U.S. for more than 60 years. (Source: House Television via AP)