288 active COVID-19 cases reported at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Allred Prison currently has 288 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
268 of those cases are from inmates while the other 20 are employees. An additional 89 inmates and 103 employees have made recoveries.
The prison has seen a total of 480 cases so far and 1,269 people are being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 268 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
