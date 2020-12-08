Using technology to help Foster Children find their forever homes amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pandemic has caused a lot of disruption in most people’s lives this year, but especially to the thousands of children in the foster care system on the Suncoast who are waiting to be adopted. The financial situation many parents are facing right now has caused requests for adoption to greatly decline. Recruiting families often involves flyers or photos at a public place, so some organizations have changed its practices to make sure these children get forever homes.
The Heart Gallery of Sarasota has been a bit ahead of its time for a few years now, by teaming up with local photographers to take photos and videos of these children to attract families to their personality and interests. However, after they even saw a huge drop in calls, they turned to technology to get those adoption numbers back up.
“There’s been some resistance to using modern digital technology, but this is one of the silver linings of COVID. We have been forced to use technology in a way that we never thought we could or would. All of those barriers are coming down,” expressed Matthew Straeb, the President of The Heart Gallery of Sarasota.
The Heart Gallery of Sarasota launched a new program called Family Finder. This technology uses ads targeted to possible adoptive families to match them with children in their area.
“We are going out and messaging tot these families and encouraging them to get involved rather than waiting for them to come to us. I think this is the major shift in what we have been doing and we’re seeing tremendous results,” Straeb tells us.
People who respond to ads receive a response within 24 hours and then the agency gives them loads of information on adoption and about how the process works. Plus, Zoom interviews and connections with protentional matches.
“We employ videos. We employ all kinds of educational materials. We can do a background check. All of this can be done almost instantaneously, and reduce the time that these families need to spend in getting licensed. This, of course, reduces the time that these kids are in care,” said Straeb.
In just a few months, they have already seen about a 25% increase in adoptions – hoping that soon they can get closer to that 100% goal.
“I have a lot more hope that that can happen now seeing that technology can make this happen,” explained Straeb.
