First doses of Covid-19 vaccine expected in Louisiana next week

Under what’s called Phase 1A, high risk health care workers as well as nursing home staff and residents will get the first doses. That phase is expected to be finished by the middle of January. Then, Phase 1B is estimated to begin in late January or February. During that time, first responders, essential workers, people of advanced age as well those with significant underlying health conditions will be vaccinated. The state estimates Phase 2 will follow around March, it will include others on the front lines.