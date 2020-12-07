MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Monday

MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Monday
This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | December 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated December 7 at 4:50 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Monday two new staff members and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students and one staff member have also made recoveries.

MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Monday
MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Monday (Source: MSU Texas)

A total of 257 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.

The report, which was updated Monday just before 3:00 p.m., says the patients are made up of 44 faculty/staff members and 213 students. There are currently 8 active student cases and 8 active staff cases.

One student is staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.

This comes from the University’s “Reported Cases” page on their website.

READ: MSU Texas student reflects on self isolating on-campus

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.