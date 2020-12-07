MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Monday two new staff members and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Two students and one staff member have also made recoveries.
A total of 257 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Monday just before 3:00 p.m., says the patients are made up of 44 faculty/staff members and 213 students. There are currently 8 active student cases and 8 active staff cases.
One student is staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
