Group protests after Akron City Council limits visitors allowed in private homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Akron City Council has passed legislation that limits outside visitors into private homes to 6, at any one time, and also requires masks be worn inside the home if those visitors are within 6 feet of any of the residents of the home.
The legislation was drafted and passed following the recommendations, according to council, from public health officials including those from Akron’s 3 hospital systems.
Limiting visitors into private homes is not sitting well with an Akron group called Akronites for Freedom.
Larry Seeley is a member of the group and has been part of protests that have been held around the city and believes council has over stepped.
“According to the constitution it’s our home, its our privacy,” Seeley said, “They have no right to dictate who can and cannot be in our home and how many, at any time, that is our privacy and our constitutional freedom.”
Akron City Council however, along with Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan, who was a sponsor of the ordinance, passed the legislation in large part due to what they call the ongoing and uncontrolled spread of the virus.
The ordinance also urged surrounding local communities to take the same action.
The action by council has led to multiple protests by the Akronites for Freedom group.
“We first protested downtown, outside of city hall, hoping that would get their attention and get our voices heard,” Seeley said.
However the group did not think that council and the mayor were listening to them so they took their protests to homes of the mayor and several council members.
A recent protest at the home of councilwoman Tara Samples turned contentious.
“We were not going to get heard, nothing is going to get done, so lets go to their homes which by our constitutional rights, we have the right to do,” Seeley said.
The ordinance, according to city officials, will be enforced by the Summit County Public Health Department.
