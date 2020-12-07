Council President William Parker wants Legion Field to get national landmark status

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Council President William Parker plans to submit a resolution in support of Legion Field being added as a national landmark to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) with the United States Department of Interior.
Parker will make the request Tuesday.
The stadium, affectionately called the “The Old Gray Lady,” was completed in 1926 and has hosted major events from the Iron Bowl to Olympic soccer matches to Birmingham’s largest annual event, the Magic City Classic.
President Parker believes that Legion Field is perhaps one of Birmingham’s most significant cultural and historic sites.
“In November, Wrigley Field received this designation for its role in the history of Chicago and American sports,” Parker noted. “We need to ensure that Birmingham’s history and this stadium are preserved for future generations to enjoy.”
