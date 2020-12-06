Three city-wide tax proposals, French Quarter tax renewal face defeat in election

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three city-wide tax proposals and a French Quarter tax renewal faced defeat in the election.
Proposition One was a renewal of an infrastructure and maintenance fund tax.
Proposition Two was a restructured library tax which would mean a reduction to libraries of $6 million. The mayor said the library has been operating at a surplus for the past several years and will not be harmed by a reduction that would shift money into early childhood education.
And Proposition Three was a housing and economic development tax, higher than it was before.
Prior to the election, Mayor Cantrell pleaded with voters to pass the propositions.
“This is an opportunity for our city to make the right choice by investing in our people and our infrastructure in ways we’ve never done before,” Cantrell said.
She also added the taxes, which generate $25 million a year, will be an investment in the citizens of New Orleans. That is a goal the BGR says there needs more accountability.
The French Quarter tax renewal plan was designed to redirect all of the sales tax money to a task force and a new ground patrol made up of non-police security officers that would handle smaller citations.
- The infrastructure and maintenance fund tax proposition was rejected by 56 percent of voters
- The library and early childhood proposition was rejected by 57 percent of voters
- The housing and economic development tax was rejected by 57 percent of voters
