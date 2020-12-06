Bardstown Road Aglow continues holiday tradition supporting local businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Highlands shared a little holiday cheer during a much-needed time by hosting the 35th annual Bardstown Road Aglow Saturday evening.
While the festivities looked a little different due to the COVID pandemic, the event gathered people to the Highlands in support of local businesses around the area.
Several restaurants offered carry-out and curbside deals and some offering outdoor dining. Live holiday music was also performed by the Louisville Federation of Musicians.
The Holiday Tree Lighting took place in the Wendy’s parking lot, where Santa along with WAVE 3 News’ Connie Leonard, Kent Taylor and Emerson all counted down lighting up the tree.
The event, put on by the Highlands Commerce Guild, hopes to attract guests to the Highlands for a safe shopping experience over the holiday season.
Miss the tree lighting event? Watch the countdown here:
