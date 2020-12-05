Madisonville’s annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event returns with changes due to COVID-19

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The return of the Christmas season brings the return of Madisonville’s Shop With a Cop.
Officers with the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 19 will host the annual event on Saturday, but a few changes are going to be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Typically, each officer shops with a family at Walmart.
This year, the officers will shop by themselves Saturday morning, and then families can pick up their gifts at the Ballard Convention Center later in the afternoon.
We are told 105 children will benefit from this year’s program.
