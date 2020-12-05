FULL EPISODE: 12/6/20 Dr. Anthony Fauci talks COVID surges; Sen. Mark Warner & Sen. Rick Scott talk stimulus plans

Well, it’s not that complicated and they can ramp up and they will likely be negotiating with the companies to do more. But you have to remember that the original plan that we had for the United States and globally, but let’s just focus on the United States, was it wasn’t only those two companies. We’ve contracted with a total of six groups, five of which are already well into the process of either finishing the testing, like Moderna and Pfizer, or heavily involved like Johnson, J&J, AstraZeneca, Novavax and other companies. Those are the companies now that are also part of this plan. So when their testing shows safety and efficacy, then you’ll get a lot of vaccines from more than just Moderna and Pfizer. That’s what the general plan is.