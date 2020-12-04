New community redistribution center opens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new nonprofit recently opened a community redistribution center in Henderson.
4 Good Community opened its doors for the first time on Friday afternoon.
The center will be open to nonprofits, churches, shelters and any organization that holds a 501c3 tax status.
The center will carry low-cost food, toys, clothing and other supplies these organizations will need. Proceeds will go towards other community projects and scholarships.
With the center’s grand opening, everything on the shelves was given out for free.
Organizers say they are glad to provide this service to organizations across the Tri-State.
“This has been the most impactful project that I have ever been a part of,” Jeff Kingery, president of 4 Good Community said. “It’s been a blessing to myself, and I think it’s going to be a blessing to the entire community.”
4 Good Community is a membership-only center that requires a membership ID.
