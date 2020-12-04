City, state making changes to address surging pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders both locally and at the state level are issuing orders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and meet the need for hospital personnel. Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing National Guard members to be dispatched to help hospitals, and Shelby County’s Health Officer is giving doctors more power.
Shelby County doctors can now give legal orders for a patient to quarantine or isolate. Before now, that order came from the Shelby County Health Department. This change is an attempt to stop the spread of the virus as we’re seeing hundreds of new cases every day.
“If you think about it, the Health Department has 400-600 cases a day they have to notify,” Dr. Jeff Warren said. “Just imagine the difficulties.”
City Council member and local physician Dr. Jeff Warren got a letter Thursday from the county’s Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph. In it, Randolph said doctors must order isolation for any patients with COVID-19.
The letter says “this regulation shall be construed to mean that only a physician, or other person/or persons duly authorized by applicable state law, has the authority to establish quarantine, or isolation, or remove established quarantine or isolation.”
“Essentially Dr. Randolph has ‘deputized’ doctors,” Warren said.
Before this change, Warren said doctors’ orders were just advice.
“Now when we tell you to [isolate or quarantine] it has legal standing as an agent of the Health Department directed by the Chief Medical Officer,” Dr. Warren said.
The goal is to get patients in isolation sooner.
“If we waited for the Health Department to issue these isolation orders, by the time they go through, people would’ve been through the isolation process and spreading the virus,” Warren said.
Dr. Warren said if the isolation order is not followed, there could be legal consequences. Those consequences were not outlined in the letter.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Shelby County Health Department about legal consequences, but we have not heard back. We also reached out to Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
MPD has not replied, but the Sheriff’s Office said it has not been called on by Code Enforcement to enforce the health directives.
In his latest executive order, Governor Bill Lee said he will allow National Guardsmen and women to be dispatched to different hospitals and communities as COVID-19 cases peak in the state.
Since the start of this pandemic, hospitals have said having enough staff on hand as cases surge is their biggest concern. The executive order allows members of the National Guard to fill in as nurses, ambulance operators and test administrators.
Governor Lee is making way for extra personnel and resources in Tennessee hospitals as we reach a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with dispatching the National Guard to help in hospitals and other health care facilities, Lee also suspended some laws to allow facilities to increase the number of beds to treat COVID-19 patients without needed certification and allow nursing tasks to be performed by supervised medical assistants.
Right now it’s unclear exactly where the National Guard will be sent, but members were sent to Memphis in the Spring to help with testing.
The City of Memphis is increasing its testing leading up to the Christmas holiday.
“In addition to social distancing and masks, testing is the next tool we have to keep our community safe,” Tiffany Collins with the City of Memphis said.
The city held a similar free testing event leading up to Thanksgiving as the community saw a surge in testing.
“It gives citizens the chance to know their status before they gathered or comingled,” Collins said.
But doctors continue to say a negative test paired with a quarantine period before gathering with people outside your household is safer. Though the recommendation continues to be only celebrate the holidays with those you live with this year.
This week 500 people were hospitalized in Shelby County with COVID-19. That’s a number officials weren’t expecting to see until Christmas.
Friday’s executive order mentions guardsmen would only be dispatched if they had proper training for the role and if approved by the Guard Adjunct General and Commissioner of Health.
