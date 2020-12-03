Post Offices in Tucson to open Sundays at certain locations for more convenient holiday shipping

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Post Offices across Arizona are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.
The following Post Office locations in Tucson will offer special holiday retail hours on Sundays before Christmas, on Dec. 6th, Dec. 13th and Dec. 20th:
1. Post Office at 6460 E Grant Rd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2. Post Office at 7959 N Thornydale Rd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3. Post Office at 1501 S Cherrybell Stra., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4. Post Office at 11900 N La Canada Dr., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition, the following Post Office locations in Tucson will offer extended hours on Saturdays before Christmas, on Dec. 5th, Dec. 12th and Dec. 19th.
1. Post Office at 255 N Rosemont Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
2. Post Office at 315 W Valencia Rd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
3. Post Office at 1099 S Pantano Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4. Post Office at 6281 N Oracle Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
