Post Offices in Tucson to open Sundays at certain locations for more convenient holiday shipping

Certain locations will also offer extended hours on Saturdays before Christmas

By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 3, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 7:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Post Offices across Arizona are offering special weekend retail hours at certain locations to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.

The following Post Office locations in Tucson will offer special holiday retail hours on Sundays before Christmas, on Dec. 6th, Dec. 13th and Dec. 20th:

1. Post Office at 6460 E Grant Rd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2. Post Office at 7959 N Thornydale Rd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3. Post Office at 1501 S Cherrybell Stra., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4. Post Office at 11900 N La Canada Dr., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the following Post Office locations in Tucson will offer extended hours on Saturdays before Christmas, on Dec. 5th, Dec. 12th and Dec. 19th.

1. Post Office at 255 N Rosemont Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2. Post Office at 315 W Valencia Rd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3. Post Office at 1099 S Pantano Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4. Post Office at 6281 N Oracle Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

