MSU Texas reports four new COVID-19 cases Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University reported Thursday two new staff members and two new students have tested positive for COVID-19. Five students and three staff members have also made recoveries.
A total of 252 people in the campus community have tested positive since July 1.
The report, which was updated Thursday just after 3:20 p.m., says the patients are made up of 42 faculty/staff members and 210 students. There are currently 9 active student cases and 7 active staff cases.
Two students are staying in the campus housing isolation block at this time.
