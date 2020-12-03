Dougherty Co. election machines undergo testing ahead of runoff election

“It starts with everything from physically looking in the ballot box and making sure that there’s nothing in it, and that actually includes even looking up above it because sometimes, static electricity will have a ballot, you know, stick to the side or to the top or something. So, it’s really getting in there, rooting around, making sure that there are no physical artifacts — no ballots, but also electronically, and especially in a case where you had you had these candidates who were on the ballot in November. You don’t want any votes, hanging over,” said Harvey.