Dougherty Co. election machines undergo testing ahead of runoff election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County’s elections office is giving you the chance to watch them prepare for the Jan. 5 runoff.
They’ll work with the vendor “Dominion” to check their voting machines.
“Equipment is always tested, and it’s always advertised for individuals who want to come out and view the process. But the equipment will be set up to handle the next election, which is the January runoff, but of course, we’re prepping, especially for the beginning of advanced voting which will be Monday, (Dec.) 14,” said Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County’s elections supervisor.
The machines are being tested in the warehouse behind Northside Library in Albany.
Chris Harvey, statewide elections division director, said checks of other election equipment are equally important.
“It starts with everything from physically looking in the ballot box and making sure that there’s nothing in it, and that actually includes even looking up above it because sometimes, static electricity will have a ballot, you know, stick to the side or to the top or something. So, it’s really getting in there, rooting around, making sure that there are no physical artifacts — no ballots, but also electronically, and especially in a case where you had you had these candidates who were on the ballot in November. You don’t want any votes, hanging over,” said Harvey.
The machines being checked are the same machines that will be used in the runoff election.
Senate candidates running in that runoff are Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
There will also be an election for the public service commissioner seat.
“Cutoff to register for tje runoff election is Monday, Dec. 7, and we do want our voters to know that if they did not vote in November, that does not disqualify them from voting in the January runoff. We encourage all registered voters to come out in vote,” said Harvey.
For those that are not comfortable voting in-person, the Dougherty County Elections Office is accepting absentee ballot applications now.
