Survivor, family of innocent people killed during Shively police chase sue department

The car containing three adults and a 10-month old child was hit as it crossed Dixie Highway at Crums Lane on July 27. Jonathan Hollan, an attorney representing the crash victims and their families, said the driver of the pickup, Guy Brison, Jr, 20, was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour as he was fleeing police. A Shively police report states Brison was driving on the wrong side of the road and ran a red light leading to the crash.