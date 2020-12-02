Survivor, family of innocent people killed during Shively police chase sue department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A survivor and the family of two people killed in a car wreck by a man running from Shively Police are now suing him and the department.
The car containing three adults and a 10-month old child was hit as it crossed Dixie Highway at Crums Lane on July 27. Jonathan Hollan, an attorney representing the crash victims and their families, said the driver of the pickup, Guy Brison, Jr, 20, was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour as he was fleeing police. A Shively police report states Brison was driving on the wrong side of the road and ran a red light leading to the crash.
“Police should have never begun this pursuit to begin with,” Hollan said. “From there, taking the fact this was down Dixie Highway with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, the officers should have easily known where this was heading.”
The wreck killed Annjanette Nicole Senter, 44, Stephaun Dotson, 21, and the ten-month-old child in the car with them. Hollan said the other occupant, Kedrick Ray, is suffering permanent injuries.
“It happened in the blink of an eye, and three people that are family to him are all gone,” Hollan said. “It’s tragic.”
According to the complaint, Shively Police did not stop to assist at the crash, but instead continued the pursuit.
Now, the Senter and Dotson estates and Ray have filed a wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against Brison, the driver of the truck, as well as Tommy Breitmeyer and Christopher Nelson, the Shively Police officers involved in the chase.
“Departments all across American, including the Shively Department, have policies and procedures in place to prevent this exact sort of tragedy from happening,” Hollan said. “Unfortunately, the officers in this case didn’t follow their policy. They didn’t follow procedures and, as a result, we see what happened.”
Shively Police Chief Col. Kevin Higdon said the department is not commenting on the situation because it is considered pending litigation.
An initial police press release states a domestic violence call in a parking lot off of Dixie Highway preceded the chase.
Shively police wrote the suspect fled, and officers could not locate the victim, fearing they may still be in danger.
Hollan said it’s still unclear what exactly led to the chase, expressing frustration about the transparency of the department. He added Shively police have not released dispatch audio or officer camera footage from the incident.
Brison was charged with murder following the crash.
