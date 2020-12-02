KY sets single-day COVID-19 death record for 2nd straight day

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 3,601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional deaths on Wednesday afternoon.
Beshear says that Wednesday’s COVID-19 report is the deadliest day so far. The Governor has now reported that 72 state residents have lost their lives from COVID-19 over the last two days.
Kentucky is reporting that 186,765 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 9.62% statewide.
The Governor says 379 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
As of Wednesday, 1,980 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The White House provided the following guidance in regard to COVID-19 in Kentucky:
The COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high. We are in a very dangerous place due to the current, extremely high COVID baseline and limited hospital capacity; a further post-Thanksgiving surge will compromise COVID patient care, as well as medical care overall.
New orders put in place by the Governor should result in a rapid decrease in transmission if compliance is high.
“We’ve got the foremost experts in the country saying we’ve got a winning game plan,” Gov. Beshear said. “The question is, is everybody going to do their part to execute that game plan? We can stop this surge. It’s in our hands. I certainly am going to try my best each and every day.”
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full Wednesday press conference in the video below:
On Wednesday, the Green River District Health Department reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 185 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 96 are in Daviess County, 43 are in Henderson County, 15 are in Ohio County, 14 are in Webster County, eight are in McLean County, six are in Union County, and three new cases are in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related deaths include a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Union County.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 32 new cases and one COVID-19 related death on Wednesday.
This brings the countywide number to 1,476 total cases and 21 deaths. Out of these reported cases, 1,297 residents have fully recovered.
Muhlenberg County now has 158 active cases.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s coronavirus dashboard is showing three more residents have passed away and 24 more have tested positive. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 1,962 confirmed cases and. Of those confirmed cases, 1,244 people have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 660 active cases.
Hopkins County leaders have a COVID-19 update Wednesday morning.
You can watch that in the post below.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 3,602 cases, 53 deaths, 2,719 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 1,444 cases, 20 deaths, 1,262 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 1,962 cases, 58 deaths, 1,244 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 1,033 cases, 17 deaths, 770 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 2,110 cases, 41 deaths, 1,620 recovered
- Webster Co. - 552 cases, 7 deaths, 449 recovered
- McLean Co. - 398 cases, 20 deaths, 312 recovered
- Union Co. - 722 cases, 7 deaths, 624 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 301 cases, 11 deaths, 234 recovered
