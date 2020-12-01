Sewage rates could increase in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Sewage rates could be going up in Owensboro and Daviess County.
The Regional Water Resource Agency says five years ago they anticipated that they would need a rate increase to pay for the general fund, which they don’t need to do since revenues have come in higher than anticipated.
However, the company says they’re going to have to make roughly $50 million worth of upgrades to their plants, which is something their budget can’t attain. We’re told this will ultimately drive up rates.
”So while we’re not going to have to increase our rates to pay for general fund, we will probably be looking at the next year and a half to two years doing some form of increase to our rates in order to pay for the upgrade to the two plants,” explained Executive Director Joe Schepers.
We’re told within the next 12 to 18 months, they’ll have a better idea of how much rates will go up.
