Lake Poinsett set to be restored within next year

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Lake Poinsett renovations are almost complete.
Shoreline erosion has been repaired, and large gray riprap placed across the shorelines.
On Tuesday, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission closed the gate on their three-year lake renovation project.
The AGFC lowered the gate at the dam on Dec. 1 to start capturing water to restore the lake. Water has already started pooling.
AGFC Biologist Brett Timmons says they expect the lake will be restored within one year, but it all depends on the rainfall.
They hope that by this spring, the lake will have enough water to start stocking fish. That means that the lake should be ready for fishers by the summer.
This renovation project will benefit the community by bringing in visitors and extra business.
“It will start to bring money back into the community, back into the areas of Harrisburg, and surrounding cities like Jonesboro. You’ll see quite a bit of use out here once we see fishing coming back,” Timmons said.
Timmons says they are excited to be one step closer to getting the lake completely ready.
This is the biggest renovation project for AGFC.
He says it’s all worth it because it will improve the quality of life and provide a getaway for years to come.
This comes as a relief to the park. Since the lake was drained in 2017, they have lost about 60 percent of their business.
This 3-year renovation project began to repair the lake after problems were found- causing water levels to drop.
Lake Poinsett State Park Superintendent Seth Boone says he’s more than ready to get visitors back.
“Words cannot describe how excited I am. I’m a people person. Some of my favorite things to do are take people out on the lake. Take them kayaking. So we want this to come back and be here for people to enjoy for years to come,” Boone said.
Other infrastructure improvements include repairing campsites and bridges.
A new walking trail is open, and the park is working with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission to set up fishing habitats.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time for the fishing habitats to kick in and for the fishing to kick up,” Boone said. “I’m overjoyed to be able to share this resource with people.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.