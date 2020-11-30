Security staffing to increase at Concord Mills after disturbance closes mall early

“Throughout the evening, a few groups of juveniles ranging from 10 to 30 in number were attempting to have verbal and physical altercations throughout the mall area,” said Concord Police Captain Vashon Clark. “Security officials and multiple law enforcement officers were already in the mall and responded to the disruptions. The groups of juveniles, ranging from ages 13-16, would run away through the hallways once law enforcement was present trying to direct them from gathering to view verbal altercations between various groups.”