19 First Alert Weather: 5 to 12+ inches of snowfall to pile up from tonight through Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We may see up to a foot (or more) of snow in the heart of the Primary Snow Belt by Wednesday morning.
STORM TIMING:
Low pressure has brought us plenty of rain today, and the changeover to snow will continue through the early evening hours.
Most areas will change over to all snow by 9 p.m., as colder air moves into northern Ohio.
Snow will continue through the night and into Tuesday morning.
Lake enhancement in conjunction with the system snow will lead to pockets of heavy snow across our area late tonight and into tomorrow morning.
As the system snow winds down tomorrow morning, lake effect snow will kick in.
Expect lake effect snow squalls during the day tomorrow and into tomorrow evening.
The snow will finally wind down by midday Wednesday.
IMPACTS:
With this storm moving through, and then the lake effect taking over tomorrow, this is going to be a high impact weather event.
Expect wet roads for Monday’s evening commute.
Any overnight travel will feature snow coated roads and reduced visibility.
Tomorrow morning’s commute will also be plagued by falling snow, low visibility, and snow coated roads.
Travel during the day tomorrow will be a very slow go, and I wouldn’t recommend it.
Even tomorrow’s evening commute will be slick.
Use extreme caution if you have to be out and about.
HOW MUCH SNOW:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.