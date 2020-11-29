Local shelter opens up emergency shelters ahead of winter weather

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Welcome House of Northern Kentucky continues is opening an emergency winter shelter for single adults as winter weather begins to affect the local area.
They say the shelter opens Monday and will be open through March 31st.
26 people will be housed in the renovated Covington building, they say it will be operating 24-7.
The homeless services collaborative made up of CEOs and Executive Directors from the homeless service providers in the area have been meeting the past few months to document what the need will be this winter.
Danielle Amrine
Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine says that due to COVID-19, their capacity has been reduced by almost 50 percent.
“So we knew that there would be several individuals, single adults mainly, that were going to be outside this winter.”
Amrine says that’s why they the decision to apply for HUD Funding, CARES Act and “some other dollars to be able to house single adults through this winter.”
The emergency shelter is in place through a partnership between Welcome House and Urban Outreach.
Food will be provided through Brighton Center’s Catering.
