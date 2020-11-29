Daily COVID-19 cases in Ohio climb to 7,729, thousands pending

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -The Ohio Department of Health reported 7,729 new COVID-19 cases with thousands of reports pending for review.
The total amount of cases reported since March is 414,432, with a 21-day average of 7,817.
ODH says they did not post an update on Thanksgiving because of the holiday.
Health officials say in the last 24 hours, 21 people died due to the virus. A total of 6,399 people died since March.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 26,507 hospitalizations, which includes the new 245 hospital admissions.
ODH says of the total number of hospitalizations, 4,644 are in the ICU.
On Wednesday, ODH added Hamilton, Adams, Clermont, and Warren counties to the ‘purple’ watch list in the state’s public advisory system due to the “sustained impact on healthcare utilization.”
The system requires that counties graduating from ‘red’ to ‘purple’ meet certain criteria across seven indicators for consecutive weeks.
“The ongoing high prevalence of the virus throughout Ohio, as reflected in today’s alert system update, is very dangerous as we move into the holidays,” said DeWine. “We have heard again this week from hospital administrators and front-line staff about how they are overwhelmed. It is imperative that Ohioans take the virus, and this current situation seriously.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.