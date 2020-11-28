Summerville to hold Holiday Farmers Market on Small Business Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville’s Parks and Recreation Department says they’ll be holding a special Holiday Farmers Market featuring local businesses for Small Business Saturday.
It’s scheduled to be held outside of Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.
That’s located at 200 South Main Street in Summerville.
Organizers say this special Holiday Farmers Market will have vendors selling a variety of different crafts, foods, and more. It’ll feature art, clothes, candles, holiday treats, and more from artisans, specialty food, and farmer/grower vendors.
They say it gives the community the opportunity to shop at small local businesses for holiday gifts.
Summerville Parks and Recreation says it’ll be the last market of the 2020 season, and the encourage people to come out and support while showing their holiday spirit.
Organizers say social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
