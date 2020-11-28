Indiana reports 4,535 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

By FOX19 Digital Staff | November 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 2:13 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported that there are 4,535 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.

ISDH says the total number of positive cases since March is 329,008. A total of 5,394 people have died due to the virus.

The 7-day positivity rate is 11.1%, according to the IDSH.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 54 new cases (2,336 total)
  • Franklin County: 6 new cases (740 total)
  • Fayette County: 17 new cases (1554 total)
  • Ohio County: Three new cases (241 total)
  • Ripley County: 23 new cases (1,480 total)
  • Switzerland County: Five new cases (270 total)
  • Union County: Four new cases (282 total)

Health officials say Ripley County has four new deaths with a total of 19 people who have died.

The IDSH says Dearborn, Franklin, and Ripley, Fayette Counties are in the red, which means their 7-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

Counties in red must follow certain requirements under an order by Gov. Eric Holcomb:

  • All social gatherings are limited to 25 people.
  • Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
  • Events are not advised to be held.
  • Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
  • Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
  • Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
  • Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
  • Senior care activities are suspended.
  • Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.

