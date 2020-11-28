FULL EPISODE: Rep.-Elect Nancy Mace & Rep.-Elect Sara Jacobs on their expectations for the 117th Congress

Well, as a freshman, we don’t really get a choice as much as they like to say, Hey, give us your top five list. In my district, transportation infrastructure is a real big one. We have the Port of Charleston, we have the Boeing Dreamliner being manufactured there. We’ve got a lot of manufacturing and all the suppliers that come with it. Natural resources would be great because we do live along the coast and I want to ban offshore drilling off our coast. That’s something I would love to be able to work on, on a permanent solution in that regard. Armed services or veterans affairs. We’ve got the VA in there. There are a lot of places where I would love to work, and in fact, as a state lawmaker, I worked on prison reform and criminal justice reform. Really, I just want to find a place I can call home and just get to work.