FEMA: Individual and Public Assistance

· FEMA will provide a reimbursement grant of at least 75 percent of eligible costs, with the state and local governments sharing the remaining 25 percent. Eligible public entities include state governments, local governments and any other political subdivision of the state, recognized tribes and U.S. territories. Certain private nonprofits such as schools, utility companies, irrigation systems, emergency, medical, and rehabilitation operations, houses of worship and temporary or permanent custodial-care facilities are potentially eligible to get assistance.