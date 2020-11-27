Wilmington cancels holiday events including annual parade and tree lighting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays are almost here but things might look a little different this year in Wilmington as the city has canceled its regularly scheduled holiday events due to COVID-19 this year.
“As a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city is cancelling its regularly scheduled holiday events,” according to City spokesman Dylan Lee.
These include:
- Downtown Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
- Holiday Parade
- Greenfield Holiday movie and santa visits
The events might be canceled this year, but there are still opportunities for holiday cheer.
“While these are unfortunate decisions to make, public safety is the city’s top priority. The City is pleased to offer some safe alternatives including Holiday Drive-In Movies at CFCC and a city-wide Holiday Home Decorating Contest,” Lee concluded/
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.