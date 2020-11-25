LA Workforce Commission stops payment on more than 160K claims after spike in fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission says they have halted more than 160,000 unemployment claims after seeing a spike in potential fraud.
In a press release sent out Wednesday, the LWC says they have seen a drastic increase in Unemployment Insurance Claims. There has also been an increase in suspicious claims and fraudulent activity nationwide.
As a result, the LWC has stopped all payments on new claims filed on or after November 5, 2020. All that have recently applied for unemployment will receive an email requesting more identity verification.
Moving forward, the LWC will now require that applicants upload identity verification documents.
Officials say they are working to minimize the delays in payment as much as possible and will quickly work to implement new security measures.
